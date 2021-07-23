Home / Sports / Wayne Pony teams represented in all-star game

Wayne Pony teams represented in all-star game

Fri, 07/23/2021 - 11:39am Morgan Cardenas

Four players from Wayne represented their respective baseball teams during the Tri-County League’s Pony All-Star Game, played last Wednesday, July 14, at Timmerman Field in West Point. 

Each of the league’s 14 teams had two representatives. From Wayne, it was Calvin Ankeny and Galvin Redden of the Wayne White club playing for the Red All-Stars. On the Blue All-Stars squad were Kaden Keller and Will Leseberg who were repping Wayne Blue.

The Red All-Stars came away victorious in the game, defeating the Blue All-Stars, 9-5, in the seven-inning contest.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Gather Wood for Free BBQ - 7-22-1971
    Memory Lane - July 22, 1971
    July 22, 2021
    From the July 22, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald:Gather Wood for Free BBQ Activity at the Wayne County Fairgrounds is picking up as the 1971 fair approaches.A large group of men spent part of...

  • Girl Scouts Learn New Way To Cook at Day Camp Meet
    Memory Lane - July 20, 1961
    July 20, 2021
    From the July 20, 1961 edition of The Wayne HeraldGirl Scouts Learn New Way To Cook at Day Camp MeetThe Wayne Girl Scouts participated in a five day session of day camp that was held atEast...
  • It is fair season
    July 19, 2021
    Summer is in full swing and with it brings 4-H fair season.  We all know that one of the most exciting parts about fair is receiving ribbons for all of the hard work that was put into a project...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here