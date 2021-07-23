Wayne Pony teams represented in all-star game

Four players from Wayne represented their respective baseball teams during the Tri-County League’s Pony All-Star Game, played last Wednesday, July 14, at Timmerman Field in West Point.

Each of the league’s 14 teams had two representatives. From Wayne, it was Calvin Ankeny and Galvin Redden of the Wayne White club playing for the Red All-Stars. On the Blue All-Stars squad were Kaden Keller and Will Leseberg who were repping Wayne Blue.

The Red All-Stars came away victorious in the game, defeating the Blue All-Stars, 9-5, in the seven-inning contest.