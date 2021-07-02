Wayne Juniors fall to top-seeded Pierce in RBL tourney quarterfinal

The Wayne Junior Legion baseball team held tough with top-seeded Pierce through five innings before the home team scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 1-0 victory and advance to the semifinals of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament Monday night in Pierce. Wayne drops to 8-7 on the year following the close loss.

James Dorcey started the game for the Post 43 Blue Devils, recording 14 outs for the team. Dorcey started the game on the mound, lasting four and two-thirds innings where he struck out four Pierce batters, walked one and allowed no runs on two hits. Aiden Liston would then take over the pitching responsibilities and gave up one run on two hits during his one and one-third innings on the hill.

Wayne made it to the second round of the RBL tourney after shutting out Crofton, 9-0, in round one on Sunday night in Battle Creek.

The Devils scored early and often, leading 7-0 after just the first two innings. Dorcey doubled on the first pitch of his at bat, scoring the first of four runs in the bottom of the first. Wayne would cruise from there.

Devin Anderson kept the Crofton bats at bay, throwing a no-hitter from the pitcher’s mound. He went five innings, striking out seven and walking one with no runs or hits allowed. Anderson also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the local Juniors offensively.

Prior to the league tournament this weekend, the Post 43 Juniors traveled to Arlington last Wednesday, June 23, for a regular season contest. Wayne held a one-run lead after six, but Arlington put up two in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal a 5-4 victory.

The Devils lost, despite outhitting the home team, 7-6. Wyatt Heikes, Ryan Karsky and Liston all registered two hits apiece for Wayne.

Liston also started the game pitching for the boys in blue, going six innings where he gave up five runs on six hits while striking out seven.

The Wayne Juniors will return to action this coming Wednesday for their final game of the regular season when they host Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge at 5:30 p.m. at Hank Overin Field.