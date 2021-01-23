Wayne High teams fall to Cedar Catholic

An overtime thriller highlighted Friday’s basketball doubleheader between Wayne and Hartington Cedar Catholic.

In the boys game, the visiting Trojans came back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime and came away victorious with a 55-53 decision.

Tanner Walling had a game-high 23 points in the Blue Devils’ losing effort, followed by Daniel Judd with nine points. Also scoring were Colton Vovos with six, Sedjro Agoumba and Brandon Bartos with four apiece, Alex Phelps with three and Andrew Jones and Nolan Hunke with two each.

In girls action, the visiting Trojans pulled away from a tie game in the second half, outscoring Wayne 21-10 for a 35-24 win.

Brooklyn Kruse led Wayne with 13 points while Rubie Klausen added five. Katy Jones and Kierah Haase each had three points.

Both teams will be back home Thursday to host West Point-Beemer.