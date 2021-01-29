Wayne High bowlers handle Thurston County

The Wayne High bowling teams came away with wins in action Thursday at Pender, defeating Thurston County.

In girls action, the Wayne High girls cruised in the first singles match, winning all five matches and taking the team score at 761-603. The Blue Devils won four of five in the second match and won 729-534 before losing the Baker game 145-129 to finish with a 15-6 triumph. High game in the singles match was recorded by Jamie Janke, who threw a 197 in the first game.

In the boys dual, Wayne rolled their way to a 21-0 shutout. They won both singles matches by scores of 878-519 and 900-615, then won the Baker match 201-120. Leading the singles action was Tanner Sievers, who knocked down a 206 in the second game.

Wayne concludes the regular season on Friday with a home dual against Howells-Dodge at Wildcat Lanes.