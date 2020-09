The Wayne girls golf team earned a pair of medals Friday at the Stanton Invitational.

Natalie Bentjen shot a 46 to earn runner-up honors, shooting rounds of 51 and 45 on the nine-hole course.

Sophomore Riley Haschke was ninth overall with rounds of 55 and 57 to finish with a 112.

Rounding out Wayne's day was freshman Trinity Suber, who shot a 171.