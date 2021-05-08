Wayne golfers fifth at Mac Invite

The Wayne High boys golf team posted a fifth-place finish Thursday in the Mac Invitational at the Wayne Country Club.

Tanner Walling and Andrew Jones both earned medals on the day. Walling tied for fourth with a 79 while Jones tied for 14th with an 84.

Also scoring were Bo Armstrong with an 88, Christopher Woerdemann with a 92 and Drew Sharpe with a 93.

Garrett Blanke of Tri County Northeast tied for ninth with an 81 to lead the Wolfpack golfers.

Wayne will compete in the Norfolk Catholic Invitational on Monday.

Mac Invitational

Team Standings

Columbus Scotus 324, Aquinas 340, Tekamah-Herman 341, Oakland-Craig 342, Wayne 343, West Point-Beemer 350, Blair 361, Columbus Lakeview 366, O’Neill 371, Schuyler 372, Tri County Northeast 373, Boone Central/Newman Grove 375, GACC 388, Crofton 409, West Holt 445. LCC and Wayne JV did not field a full team.