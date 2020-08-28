Wayne golfers earn two medals at home meet

Wayne High’s girls golf team earned a pair of individual medals in Friday’s Wayne Invitational at the Wayne Country Club.

Natalie Bentjen shot a 101 to earn a sixth-place medal to lead the way, and Riley Haschke posted a 20th place finish to earn a medal for the Wayne girls.

West Point-Beemer edged Papillion-LaVista and Battle Creek by two shots, 427-429, to claim the team title. Hartington Cedar Catholic was fourth with a 430 and LCC finished fifth with a 437, led by Jadyn Kinkaid’s third-place score of 96.

Wayne Invitational

Team Standings

West Point-Beemer 427, Papillion-LaVista 429, Battle Creek 429, Hartington CC 430, LCC 437, Pierce 451, Thurston County 496, Elkhorn Valley 522, Stanton 611. Oakland-Craig, Wayne, Crofton and South Sioux City did not field full teams.

Top 20 Individuals

1. Delayne Sudbeck, HCC, 90; 2. Megan Lutt, BC, 94; 3. Jadyn Kinkaid, LCC, 96; 4. Brooklyn Wrice, PLV, 97; 5. Edie Anderson, O-C, 100; 6. Natalie Bentjen, Wayne, 101; 7. Kailey Johnson, WP-B, 101; 8. Shelbie Wortman, WP-B, 105; 9. Alena Peters, Pierce, 105; 10. Maddie Vandebur, PLV, 107; 11. Keli Shermer, Pierce, 108; 12. Sarah Karnes, LCC, 108; 13. Joslyn Hrabanek, BC, 109; 14. Emily Oligmueller, WP-B, 109; 15. Jenna Wiebelhaus, HCC, 109; 16. Alexis Anderson, JV, 111; 17. Ali Kersten, BC, 111; 18. Briana Gerken, WP-B, 112; 19. Lexie Devney, PLV, 112; 20. Riley Haschke, Wayne, 112.

Area Team Results

WAYNE — Natalie Bentjen 101, Riley Haschke 112, Trinity Surber 131.

LCC — Jadyn Kinkaid 94, Sarah Karnes 108, Sidney Groene 113, London Van Cleave 120, Hope Swanson 124.