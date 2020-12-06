Wayne gets third at Lakeview Invitational

The Wayne High wrestling team posted an impressive third-place finish in a tough season-opening tournament Friday at Columbus Lakeview.

The Blue Devils scored 128 points and finished two points behind Elkhorn Valley for runner-up honors, while placing one point ahead of David City. The host Vikings won with 145 points.

Wayne brought home 10 medals from Friday's action, led by first-place finishes from Reece Jaqua (132) and Reid Korth (195). Runner-up finishes came from Ashton Munsell (138) and Martin Carrillo (285).

Alex Frank was third at 106, Dakota Spann placed fourth at 182, Garrett Schultz finished fifth at 113 and sixth-place medals were earned by Zach McManigal (120), Eli Barner (145) and Aiden Liston (170).