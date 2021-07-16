Home / Sports / Wayne Blue Ponies fall short in Tri-Co consolation final, finish year 10-5

Wayne Blue Ponies fall short in Tri-Co consolation final, finish year 10-5

Thu, 07/15/2021 - 12:00pm Morgan Cardenas

Wayne’s Blue Ponies fell to Wakefield, 5-3, in the Tri-County League Tournament consolation final on Sunday night in Wakefield. Wayne Blue finished the year at 10-5. Wayne Blue lost, despite outhitting Wakefield, 9-3, in the game. Brayden Navarro-Bell and Mason Heikes both recorded a pair of singles to lead the team from the batter’s box. 

Even though he threw for nine K’s, Gavin Anderson suffered the pitching loss, as he allowed four runs off three hits over the course of five innings. Wayne dropped into the consolation final after losing to Oakland-Craig, 11-3, last Thursday in the semifinals, played at Schuyler. Wayne didn’t do itself any favors with eight errors in the game (O-C had none). 

Jace Jorgensen led the team offensively with two hits (double, single) and two RBIs, while Kaden Keller took the “L” on the mound. He sat four batters, walked one and allowed eight runs (three earned) off four hits in five innings. Things were looking good for Wayne Blue after the team breezed past Pierce, 18-1, last Tuesday, July 6, during second round action played in Wayne.

The Wayne bats were led by Will Leseberg (two singles, four runs scored), Alex Frank (two singles), Heikes (double, single) and Jorgensen (double, single) who each managed two hits. Also providing support was Anderson with a double and five RBIs. Anderson also acquired the win from the hill, throwing three innings where he struck out five batters and walked two.

