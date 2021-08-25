Walk-off homer helps O’Neill edge Wayne

Wayne and O’Neill battled back and forth in a Mid State Conference softball matchup Tuesday, but the host Eagles got the last word as they used a walk-off homer to post a 4-3 win over the Blue Devils.

O’Neill scored in the first frame and made that stand until the sixth, when Kendall Dorey followed Taytum Sweetland’s single with a homer to center field, giving Wayne a 2-1 lead.

O’Neill took a 3-2 lead with a two-run single in the sixth, but Wayne tied the game up in the top of the seventh when Victoria Kniesche singled home Aliah Schulz to tie the game at 3-3.

O’Neill would have the final say in the bottom of the seventh, as Autumn Emme took a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left field to give the Eagles the win.

Both teams had four hits in the contest. Sweetland had two hits and scored a run, while Dorey had one hit and two RBI and Kniesche added a hit and an RBI. Dorey pitched five innings, striking out eight and walking 10. Sammi Gubbels pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief, striking out four before taking the loss.

Wayne, 3-2, returns to action next Tuesday with a triangular at Wahoo Neumann.