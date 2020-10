Two career milestones passed in volleyball win

Two Wayne High volleyball players reached career milestones Thursday in the Blue Devils’ 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 win at Stanton.

Senior Lauren Pick passed the 1,500 mark in career kills as she recorded 17 on the night. The teammate who has fed her most of those opportunities, junior setter Kiara Krusemark, had 32 assists on the night to pass the 2,000 barrier in career assists.

Other stat highlights included:

Kills — Emily Longe 9, Rubie Klausen 5, Kate Hill 2, Krusemark, Katy Jones, Sydney Redden and Mady Sievers 1 each.

Ace serves — Sievers 3, Klausen 2, Krusemark 1.

Digs — Pick 20, Reagan Backer 11, Redden 8, Klausen 7, Krusemark 4, Sieverse 3, Hill 1.