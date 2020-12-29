Home / Sports / Tuesday Shootout games postponed, play resumes Wednesday and Thursday

Tuesday Shootout games postponed, play resumes Wednesday and Thursday

Tue, 12/29/2020 - 9:58am Sarah Lentz

Winter weather has once again taken a toll on the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout at Wayne Community Schools and Wayne State College. Organizers announced early Tuesday that games would be postponed thanks to the winter storm moving through the area.

Play will resume Wednesday as follows: 

Boys division

11 a.m. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Pender

1 p.m. Winnebago vs. Homer

3 p.m. Pierce vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic

5 p.m. Wayne vs. Auburn

 

Girls division

11 a.m. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic

1 p.m. Winnebago vs. Homer

3 p.m. Pierce vs. Pender

5 p.m. Wayne vs. Auburn

 

Thursday games will be played at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

