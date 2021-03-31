Ticket policy announced for WSC volleyball

Wayne State College athletics has announced fan and ticket policies for Wednesday evening’s Wayne State College home volleyball scrimmage vs. Mount Marty University at 6 p.m. in Rice Auditorium.

A limited number of tickets will be made available to the public with no admission charged. Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. (one hour prior to the match) and the tickets will be available on a first-come, first serve basis.

Fans are still REQUIRED to enter Rice Auditorium wearing a mask/face covering and should continue to wear a mask except when eating and drinking.

All spectator seating will be restricted to the upper balcony of Rice Auditorium and there will be no access to the court level. Other spectator policies such as sitting in family groups and social distancing are encouraged.

Fans are also asked to exit the facility immediately following the game through the south or west doors of Rice Auditorium.

Fans that are not able to attend can watch all Wildcat home events online and free of charge through the NSIC Network. You can log onto www.nsicnetwork.com/wscwildcats or watch the games by downloading the OTP app by searching "NSIC" or "NSIC Network" that is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.