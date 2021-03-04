Home / Sports / Three Wildcats qualify for D-II Indoor Nationals

Three Wildcats qualify for D-II Indoor Nationals

Thu, 03/04/2021 - 7:44pm mikecarnes

Wayne State’s indoor track and field teams will send three competitors to the NCAA Div. II Indoor Track and Field Championships, scheduled for March 11-13 in Birmingham, Ala.

For the third straight year, Mckenzie Scheil has qualified in the weight throw. The junior has the top mark in NCAA Div. II during the regular season entering the national championships after winning the weight throw at last weekend’s NSIC Indoor Championships with a new school record mark of 67 feet, 9 3/4 inches. She will compete in the weight throw on Thursday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

Senior throwers Cade Kalkowski and Cole Christoffersen will represent Wayne State in men’s competition, with both competing in the men’s weight throw.

Kalkowski is a national qualifier in the weight throw for a third straight season. He ranks fourth in NCAA Div. II with a provisional qualifying mark of 67-11 1/2 that took place on Jan. 23 at the Dakota Reality Invite in South Dakota. He earned All-NSIC honors in the weight throw last weekend at the NSIC Indoor Championships with a throw of 66-2 1/2.

Christoffersen is a national qualifier in the weight throw for the first time after throwing a season-best mark of 63-9 3/4 at last weekend’s NSIC Indoor Championships. He is ranked 14th in NCAA Div. II in the weight throw. Both WSC throwers will compete on Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m.

