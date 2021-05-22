Three Wildcat throwers earn trip to NCAA Div. II national meet
Mckenzie Scheil, Jadin Wagner and Cade Kalkowski were announced Tuesday evening as qualifiers for the NCAA Div. II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, scheduled for May 27-29 in Allendale, Mich.
Scheil is a national qualifier in the hammer throw for the second time in her Wildcat career after earning All-American honors with a seventh-place finish in 2019. She won the hammer throw at last weekend’s NSIC Championships with a mark of 195 feet, 6 1/2 inches and enters the NCAA national championships ranked third in Div. II with a season-best throw of 198-1 at the Sioux City Relays April 16. Scheil will compete in the hammer throw on Thursday at 5:10 p.m.
Scheil is also a national qualifier in the shot put and will compete on Saturday at 5 p.m. She is ranked 15th in NCAA Div. II with a top mark of 48-11 at last weekend’s NSIC Championships. It’s the first time Scheil has qualified for outdoor nationals in the shot put.
Wagner is a national qualifier in the hammer throw for the first time as a Wildcat. She ranks 13th in NCAA Div. II with a season-best throw of 186-4 at the WSC Challenge May 1 and will compete at nationals on Thursday at 5:10 p.m. Wagner is now a three-time NCAA national qualifier after making the 2018 outdoor nationals as a freshman in the shot put and the 2019 indoor nationals in the shot put as a sophomore.
Kalkowski is a national qualifier in the hammer throw. It’s the third time that Kalkowski has qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the hammer throw.
Last weekend, Kalkowski claimed a third straight NSIC championship in the event with a top mark of 206-10. Kalkowski currently ranks eighth in NCAA Div. II this season with a season-best throw of 215-0 at the Sioux City Relays April 16. He will compete on Thursday at 2 p.m.