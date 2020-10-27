Three area teams advance in VB subdistricts

Three area teams moved on to the subdistrict finals with wins in volleyball action Monday evening.

Wayne will host Battle Creek in the C1-6 subdistrict final Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. after winning in straight sets Monday. Tri County Northeast and Winside also posted wins in their subdistricts and will face the top seed and hosts in Humphrey/LHF and Wynot, respectively.

Monday's results are as follows:

C1-6 at Wayne — Monday: Homer def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-17; Battle Creek def. Pierce, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23; Wayne def. Homer, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18. Tuesday: Wayne vs. Battle Creek, 6:30 p.m.

C2-4 at Bancroft — Monday: B-R/L-D def. Omaha Nation, 25-5, 25-3, 25-4; Pender def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18; Tuesday: B-R/L-D vs. Pender, 7 p.m.

C2-5 at Ponca — Monday: North Central def. Creighton, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22; Crofton def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18; Ponca def. North Central, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18. Tuesday: Crofton vs. Ponca, 6:30 p.m.

D1-3 at Humphrey — Monday: Osmond def. Plainview, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-10 ; Tri County Northeast def. Wausa, 13-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-7, 25-21. Tuesday: Tri County Northeast vs. Humphrey/LHF, 7 p.m.

D2-5 at Wynot — Monday: Walthill def. Santee, forfeit; Winside def. Randolph, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20; Wynot def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-7, 25-7. Tuesday: Winside vs. Wynot, 7 p.m.