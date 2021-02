Three area players were selected to compete in the 63rd annual Shrine Bowl.

Wayne standouts Reid Korth and Victor Kniesche and Wakefield’s Justin Erb will take part in the game as part of the North squad, of which Wayne High coach Russ Plager will be one of the assistants on the staff led by Kurt Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview.

The game will be played this summer in Kearney.