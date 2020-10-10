State tournament run ends for Wayne softballers

GRAND ISLAND — Wayne’s 13-year streak of state tournament appearances ended Friday with a first-ever win by Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Crusaders came back from the dead to take game one and used that momentum to crush the Blue Devils’ hopes of continuing its mid-October tradition of state tournament appearances, beating the Blue Devils 7-6 and 15-2 to win the B-6 district title Friday at Veteran’s Sports Complex.

The Blue Devils scored four runs in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and led 6-2 before Central Catholic came back with five in the bottom of the seventh to steak the first game.

That momentum carried over into the second game, as GICC scored six in the second inning to break the final game open. They added seven more runs in the fifth and set Wayne down in order in the bottom of the inning to end the game and punch their first-ever ticket to the state tournament.

Kierah Haase was 3-for-4 and Taytum Sweetland added two hits and three RBI’s for Wayne in the first game. Kendall Dorey and Brooklyn Kruse had RBI’s to highlight the second-game effort.

Complete story in next week’s edition of The Wayne Herald.