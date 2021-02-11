STATE CHAMPS - Wayne girls sweep to state bowling title

The Wayne High girls bowling team swept their way through the eight-team, double-elimination tournament to claim the first NSAA Girls Bowling State Championship.

The Blue Devils didn't lose a game in four best-of-five Baker-style games, sweeping their way to 3-0 wins over Bellevue West, Lexington, Papillion-LaVista South and Millard West, ending with a 185-137, 147-124, 193-141 win over the Millard West Wildcats.

More in next week's edition of The Wayne Herald.