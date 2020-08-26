Home / Sports / Sotballers grind out 3-1 win over O’Neill

Sotballers grind out 3-1 win over O’Neill

Tue, 08/25/2020 - 10:02pm mikecarnes

Despite leaving 11 runners on base, the Wayne High softball team managed to come away with a 3-1 win over O’Neill in action Tuesday at the Summer Sports Complex.

Wayne scored its first run in the opening inning on a bases-loaded walk to Hope O’Reilly that brought home Taytum Sweetland. Logan Miller made it 2-0 in the third with her sacrifice fly that brought home Brooklyn Kruse, and O’Reilly scored the insurance run in the fifth on a wild pitch.

The Blue Devils out-hit O’Neill 6-1 in the contest, with O’Reilly and Mikaela McManigal each recording two hits. Kendall Dorey and Virginia Kniesche also singled.

Dorey went the distance, striking out 14 and allowing one hit and three walks.

The Blue Devils are off until next Tuesday, Sept. 1, when they play Highway 91 and Bishop Neumann in a triangular at Dodge.

