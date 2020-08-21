Home / Sports / Softball team falls in home debut

Softball team falls in home debut

Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:36am mikecarnes

Blair hit five home runs and pulled away late to post a 17-4 win over Wayne in the softball debut for both teams Thursday at the Summer Sports Complex.

Blair scored three runs in the first and built a 5-0 lead after five innings, then put up six runs in the sixth inning to take control of the game.

Wayne avoided the shutout in the bottom of the sixth when Virginia Kniesche lined a bases-loaded triple to left field. She came home on an RBI single by Kendall Dorey to account for the final Wayne run of the evening.

Kniesche was 2-for-3 and Mikaela McManigal was 2-for-4 to highlight Wayne’s nine-hit effort. Hope O’Reilly doubled and Dorey, Taytum Sweetland, Brooklyn Kruse and Logan Miller all added singles.

Dorey went the distance in the circle for the Wayne softballers, allowing 13 earned runs and 10 walks while striking out four.

Wayne is back in action with the Wayne Invitational beginning Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Summer Sports Complex.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here