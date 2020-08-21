Softball team falls in home debut

Blair hit five home runs and pulled away late to post a 17-4 win over Wayne in the softball debut for both teams Thursday at the Summer Sports Complex.

Blair scored three runs in the first and built a 5-0 lead after five innings, then put up six runs in the sixth inning to take control of the game.

Wayne avoided the shutout in the bottom of the sixth when Virginia Kniesche lined a bases-loaded triple to left field. She came home on an RBI single by Kendall Dorey to account for the final Wayne run of the evening.

Kniesche was 2-for-3 and Mikaela McManigal was 2-for-4 to highlight Wayne’s nine-hit effort. Hope O’Reilly doubled and Dorey, Taytum Sweetland, Brooklyn Kruse and Logan Miller all added singles.

Dorey went the distance in the circle for the Wayne softballers, allowing 13 earned runs and 10 walks while striking out four.

Wayne is back in action with the Wayne Invitational beginning Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Summer Sports Complex.