Soccer team’s win streak snapped Sunday

Wayne State’s two-game winning streak was derailed Sunday as Bemidji State built a four-goal lead on their way to a 4-1 win over the Wildcats Sunday in Bemidji, Minn.

Bemidji State scored in the 19th minute on a goal by Sara Wendt and added another late in the first half by Annika Fingal for a 2-0 advantage.

Wendt scored again early in the second half and Mason Schilling scored in the 66th minute to make it a 4-0 game. Wayne State averted the shutout in the 70th minute with a goal by Jace Polestra, coming off an assist from Payton Haliburton.

Bemidji State outshot Wayne State 23-6, including 10-1 in shots on goal. Polestra had the lone shot on goal for the Wildcats. Katherine Hageman had two saves in the first half and Sidney Truman made four saves in the second half for the Wildcats.

Wayne State will be on the road again next weekend, visiting Southwest Minnesota State Friday at 3 p.m. and Sioux Falls Sunday for a 1 p.m. contest.