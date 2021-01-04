Slow start dooms Wildcat women at Northern

The Wayne State women’s basketball team got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover as they dropped their season opener at Northern State on Saturday, 77-53.

The Lady Wolves got off to a 15-0 start and led 19-8 after one period. Wayne State connected on just 3-of-16 shots from the field and were just 2-of-16 in the second period as Northern took a 40-13 halftime lead and coasted to the easy win.

Wayne State got as close as 14 midway through the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Ashley Gustavson, but Northern responded with an 8-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Brittany Bongartz paced the Wildcats with 15 points while Erin Norling had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The two teams play again Sunday at 4 p.m. in Aberdeen, S.D.