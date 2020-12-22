Home / Sports / Shootout to be held at WSC, WHS

Mon, 12/21/2020 - 4:26pm mikecarnes

The 2020 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout will be held in two gymnasiums this year, with games at Wayne High School and Wayne State College.

All boys games will be played at Wayne State College on Monday, Dec. 28, with  girls games set for Wayne High School. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the girls will play at WSC while the boys play at WHS. For the final day on Wednesday, Dec. 30, seventh- and fifth-place games will be at the high school while consolation and championship games will be held at the college.

The schedule is as follows:

Girls Division
Monday, Dec. 28 at WHS
11 a.m. — LCC vs. Pierce
1 p.m. — Hartington CC vs. Pender
3 p.m. — Auburn vs. Winnebago
5 p.m. — Wayne vs. Homer
Tuesday, Dec. 29 at WSC
11 a.m. — LCC/Pierce loser vs. HCC/Pender loser
1 p.m. — Auburn/Winnebago loser vs. Wayne/Homer loser
3 p.m. — LCC/Pierce winner vs. HCC/Pender winner
5 p.m. — Auburn/Winnebago winner vs. Wayne/Homer winner
Wednesday, Dec. 30 games
At WHS
11 a.m. — Seventh-place game
3 p.m. — Fifth-place game
At WSC
11 a.m. — Consolation game
3 p.m. — Championship game
 

Boys Division
Monday, Dec. 28 at WSC
11 a.m. — LCC vs. Pierce
1 p.m. — Hartington CC vs. Pender
3 p.m. — Auburn vs. Winnebago
5 p.m. — Wayne vs. Homer
Tuesday, Dec. 29 at WHS
11 a.m. — LCC/Pierce loser vs. HCC/Pender loser
1 p.m. — Auburn/Winnebago loser vs. Wayne/Homer loser
3 p.m. — LCC/Pierce winner vs. HCC/Pender winner
5 p.m. — Auburn/Winnebago winner vs. Wayne/Homer winner
Wednesday, Dec. 30 games
At WHS
1 p.m. — Seventh-place game
5 p.m. — Fifth-place game
At WSC
1 p.m. — Consolation game
5 p.m. — Championship game

