Shootout to be held at WSC, WHS

The 2020 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout will be held in two gymnasiums this year, with games at Wayne High School and Wayne State College.

All boys games will be played at Wayne State College on Monday, Dec. 28, with girls games set for Wayne High School. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the girls will play at WSC while the boys play at WHS. For the final day on Wednesday, Dec. 30, seventh- and fifth-place games will be at the high school while consolation and championship games will be held at the college.

The schedule is as follows:

Girls Division

Monday, Dec. 28 at WHS

11 a.m. — LCC vs. Pierce

1 p.m. — Hartington CC vs. Pender

3 p.m. — Auburn vs. Winnebago

5 p.m. — Wayne vs. Homer

Tuesday, Dec. 29 at WSC

11 a.m. — LCC/Pierce loser vs. HCC/Pender loser

1 p.m. — Auburn/Winnebago loser vs. Wayne/Homer loser

3 p.m. — LCC/Pierce winner vs. HCC/Pender winner

5 p.m. — Auburn/Winnebago winner vs. Wayne/Homer winner

Wednesday, Dec. 30 games

At WHS

11 a.m. — Seventh-place game

3 p.m. — Fifth-place game

At WSC

11 a.m. — Consolation game

3 p.m. — Championship game



Boys Division

Monday, Dec. 28 at WSC

11 a.m. — LCC vs. Pierce

1 p.m. — Hartington CC vs. Pender

3 p.m. — Auburn vs. Winnebago

5 p.m. — Wayne vs. Homer

Tuesday, Dec. 29 at WHS

11 a.m. — LCC/Pierce loser vs. HCC/Pender loser

1 p.m. — Auburn/Winnebago loser vs. Wayne/Homer loser

3 p.m. — LCC/Pierce winner vs. HCC/Pender winner

5 p.m. — Auburn/Winnebago winner vs. Wayne/Homer winner

Wednesday, Dec. 30 games

At WHS

1 p.m. — Seventh-place game

5 p.m. — Fifth-place game

At WSC

1 p.m. — Consolation game

5 p.m. — Championship game