Senior newcomer, two starters lead girls linksters

A blend of new faces and returning starters will make up the Wayne High girls golf team as it tees off its season this week.

Coach Josh Johnson said he is looking forward to seeing what the mix of experience and newcomers will bring to the table as the team tees off Friday at the West Point-Beemer Invitational.

“This year’s team is fairly young and will work hard every day, and should show great growth throughout the season,” he said. “I really look forward to working with them all season and am excited for what is to come.”

Wayne has a two-year starter in junior Riley Haschke that will lead the team this season. Johnson said she has played a lot of golf this summer and will bring experience, stability and leadership to this year’s squad.

Sophomore Trinity Surber got her first year of experience under her belt and has improved a lot over the summer, Johnson said.

Among the newcomers to the team is senior Jamie Janke. Janke was a state runner-up in singles bowling and led the Wayne High bowling team to a state title last year. Johnson said she has picked up the sport quickly and he’s hoping to see some good results from her this fall.

Freshmen on the team include Lindsay Niemann and Joslyn Johnson, both of whom look to contribute to the squad this year.

Wayne will host two home tournaments this year on Aug. 27 and Sept. 23.