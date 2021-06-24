Senior Blue Devils blow past Ponca, 8-1

Like the local Juniors in the game that preceded it, the Wayne Senior Legion baseball team put up eight runs Monday night against Ponca to score an easy home victory, 8-1, at Hank Overin Field and move the Blue Devils’ record to 8-3 on the year. Wayne outhit Ponca in the game, 11-4. Blake Bartos and Toby Braun both managed multiple hits for the Senior Devils, with Bartos leading the way with three connections in four at bats.

Braun singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two of the Devils’ three runs in the bottom of the second inning to fire up the Wayne bats. Wayne’s Seniors tallied three more runs in the third inning, with James Dorcey and Braun contributing with RBIs in the side. Dorcey was also the winning pitcher for Wayne. The righty surrendered one run on four hits over seven innings, striking out eight Ponca batters and walking one.

Wayne was scheduled to visit Arlington Wednesday night before hosting Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge next Wednesday at 8 p.m.