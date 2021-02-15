Schiel posts best weight throw in Div. II

Junior Mckenzie Scheil unleashed the top mark in the weight throw in NCAA Division II this season Saturday afternoon to highlight the Wayne State indoor track an field team effort at the Ichabod Invitational held in Topeka, Kan.

Scheil captured first place in the weight throw with an NCAA automatic qualifying mark of 65 feet, 2 1/4 inches, currently the top mark in NCAA Division II this season. Later in the day she also posted a sixth-place finish in the shot put at 42-11 3/4.

Jadin Wagner posted an NCAA provisional mark in the weight throw placing third at 58-8 3/4, while Nicole Heeren gathered an eighth-place finish with a mark of 52-9 1/4.

Junior sprinter Jordyn Pester also had a strong finish in the 400-meter dash taking third in 59.17 seconds.

In men’s action, Cade Kalkowski was the top collegiate thrower and placed second overall in a field of 36 throwers with a mark of 65-11 3/4 while Cole Christoffersen posted a strong fifth place finish with a mark of 60-1 1/4.

Wayne State's other top finish came from Mikhail Sands in the long jump, placing sixth at 22-6 1/2.

Wayne State closes the indoor regular season next Saturday, competing at the South Dakota State Last Chance Invite in Brookings, S.D.

