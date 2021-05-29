Schiel finishes as national runner-up in hammer throw

Wayne State College junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil earned All-American honors with a second-place finish to highlight the Wildcats’ efforts in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Allendale, Mich.

Scheil recorded a top mark of 193 feet, 10 inches on her final attempt in prelims Thursday to have the second-best throw heading into finals. She had three solid marks in the finals – 189-0, 190-7 and 189-7 – but could not overcome the top throw recorded by Grand Valley State’s Judith Essemiah at 205-5.

It’s the second time that Scheil has earned All-American honors in the hammer throw after placing seventh at the 2019 Division II Championships.

Jadin Wagner recorded three marks in prelims. Her best throw came on the second attempt at 171-11 with other marks of 163-6 and 161-6 for a 15th-place finish in the event.]

In men’s action, senior thrower Cade Kalkowski placed 12th in the hammer throw Thursday to earn second-team All-American honors.

Kalkowski fouled on his first attempt, and posted a mark of 197-5 on his second throw in prelims followed by a foul on his third and final attempt. He entered nationals ranked eighth in NCAA Div. II with a top regular season mark of 215-0 at the Sioux City Relays April 16.

It was the third time that Kalkowski was a national qualifier for the Wildcats in the hammer throw. He was a three-time NSIC champion in the event.

Scheil will compete again Saturday at 4 p.m. in the shot put.