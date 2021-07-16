Home / Sports / Post 43 Seniors blow past W-P/H-D thanks to third inning scoring spree

Post 43 Seniors blow past W-P/H-D thanks to third inning scoring spree

Thu, 07/15/2021 - 12:00pm Morgan Cardenas

Brock Hopkins strokes a single for the Wayne Seniors during their home finale win over Wisner-Pilger-Howells-Dodge last week at Hank Overin Field. The Wayne Seniors will be the host team for the B-5 Area tournament that begins next Friday, July 22, at Hank Overin Field.

Wayne’s Senior American Legion baseball team got one more regular season victory at home last Wednesday, July 7, over Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge as Post 43 gears up for the area tournament it will host starting next week. The Blue Devils blew past W-P/H-D, 11-3, to improve their record to 13-4. Following two scoreless innings, the away team got on the board first with a run in the top of the third inning. Wayne’s Seniors responded with a resounding nine runs in the bottom of the inning to stake their claim to victory. The boys in blue put up two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, one of which came off a W-P/H-D error (one of seven for the visitors that night), to close out the scoring.

Wayne compiled 10 hits in the contest, compared to Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge’s three. James Dorcey (triple, single), Jacob Kneifl (double, single) and Jacob Anderson (double, single) each had a pair of hits to lead the way. The Devils got help from those three, along with Blake Bartos and Justin Sherman, who all registered RBIs in the big third inning scoring spree. Bartos was the winning pitcher for the local Seniors, going five innings where he struck out six batters while allowing three runs off three hits.

Wayne now has plenty of time to prepare for the Class B Area 5 Tournament it will host beginning next Friday, July 23, at Hank Overin Field. Besides Wayne, the tourney – which runs through Wednesday, July 28 – will feature teams from Stanton, Schuyler, Pierce, O’Neill and Columbus Lakeview. The Class B State Tournament will be held in Crete from July 31-Aug. 5.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Photo from the 1971 30th reunion held for the class of 1941,
    Memory Lane - July 15, 2021
    July 15, 2021
    From the July 15, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald:Eleven of 14 Attend Class ReunionA group of 30 attended the dinner reunion for families of the Carroll High School graduation class of 1941 held at...

  • Ethel Siefken, Neil Doring Exchange Vows in Altona Church Rites Sunday
    Memory Lane - July 13, 1961
    July 13, 2021
    From the July 13, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:Ethel Siefken, Neil Doring Exchange Vows in Altona Church Rites SundayEthel Jeanne Siefken and Neil Doring exchanged vows in the affternoon at...
  • Memory Lane - July 12, 1951
    July 13, 2021
    From the July 12, 1951 edition of The Wayne Herald:Woodworking Pastime Keeps Wayne Woman "In the Chips"Lula Way creates many different things out of wood and leather. She uses mainly white...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here