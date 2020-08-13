Plager named to Shrine Bowl coaches unit

Wayne High football coach Russ Plager has been named to the North coaching staff for the 2021 Shrine Bowl.

Plager will be one of five assistants on the staff for head coach Kurt Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview. Joining Plager as assistants are Mike Kayl of Gretna, Judson Hall of Scottsbluff, Wade McVey of Bellevue West and Jeff Bargen of Columbus Lakeview.

Coaches for the South team will be head coach Mark McLaughlin of Platteview and assistants Dustin Kronhofman of Arapahoe, Tony Janssen of Auburn, Tim Clemenger of Papillion-LaVista South, Jordan Bald of Platteview and Jeff Montgomery of Gibbon.

The 63rd annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska will be played Saturday, June 5 at UNK’s Foster Field in Kearney.