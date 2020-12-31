Pierce, Auburn to play for Shootout titles

Pierce and Auburn will play for the championship in the 2020 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout as both schools’ teams claimed wins in semifinal action Wednesday.

In girls action, Pierce beat Pender 57-31 and Auburn handled Wayne 43-25 to set up Thursday’s championship game in the girls bracket.

In the boys semifinals, Pierce hung on for a 52-46 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic while Auburn got out to an 11-point lead early and came away with a 47-38 win over Wayne to seal the two spots in the boys final.

The LCC boys bounced back with a 64-41 win over Pender to advance to the fifth-place game against Homer on Thursday, while the Lady Bears fell to Hartington CC 40-23 and will play for seventh-place against Winnebago.

Seventh- and fifth-place games will be played Thursday at Wayne HIgh School, with third-place and championship games set for Wayne State College. Action at both venues starts at 9 a.m.

Wednesday’s Results

Boys Games at WHS

LCC 64, Pender 41

Homer 60, Winnebago 57

Pierce 52, Hartington CC 46

Auburn 47, Wayne 38

Girls Games at WSC

Hartington CC 40, LCC 23

Winnebago 52, Homer 49

Pierce 57, Pender 31

Auburn 43, Wayne 25

Thursday’s Schedule

Games at Wayne High School

9 a.m. — LCC vs. Winnebago, 7th place girls

10:45 a.m. — Pender vs. Winnebago, 7th place boys

12:30 p.m. — Hartington CC vs. Homer, 5th place girls

2:15 p.m. — LCC vs. Homer boys, 5th place boys

Games at Wayne State College

9 a.m. — Pender vs. Wayne, 3rd place girls

10:45 a.m. — Hartington CC vs. Wayne, 3rd place boys

12:30 p.m. — Pierce vs. Auburn, girls championship

2:15 p.m. — Pierce vs. Auburn, boys championship

Wednesday’s Summaries

Boys Games

LCC 64, Pender 41

LCC 13 18 21 12 — 64

Pender 16 11 9 5 — 41

LCC — Hartung 16, Hall 12, Schmitt 10, Rath 9, Haisch 5, Erwin 4, Roberts 3, Rasmussen 2, Puppe 2, Kvols 1.

PENDER — Maise 12, Vogt 10, Breitbarth 7, Trimble 6, Rabass 3, Beckman 3.

Homer 60, Winnebago 57

Winnebago 18 18 16 5 — 57

Homer 16 17 11 16 — 60

WINNEBAGO — Earth 18, A. Bernie 11, Kearnes 11, Crossbear 10, Berridge 5, Price 2.

HOMER — Kinzie 19, Gilster 15, T. Harris 10, K. Harris 8, Parada 8.

Pierce 52, Hartington CC 46

Pierce 13 8 16 15 — 52

Hartington CC 10 7 14 15 — 46

PIERCE — Moeller 20, Brahmer 12, Race 6, Watts 5, Roth 4, Scholting 3, Collison 2.

HARTINGTON CC — M. Thoene 14, T. Thoene 13, Bernecker 8, C. Arens 7, Kuehn 4.

Auburn 47, Wayne 38

Wayne 4 10 6 18 — 38

Auburn 15 15 6 11 — 47

WAYNE — Phelps 11, Jones 7, Bartos 6, Walling 6, Judd 4, Vovos 2, Agoumba 2.

AUBURN — R. Binder 20, C. Binder 9, M. Binder 8, Frary 6, Patzel 4.

Girls Games

Hartington CC 40, LCC 23

LCC 6 4 7 6 — 23

Hartington CC 10 11 7 12 — 40

LCC — Hall 8, Christensen 6, Wolfgram 6, Schutte 2, Ericksen 1.

HARTINGTON CC — Wortmann 17, Steffen 10, Kathol 10, Heimes 3

Winnebago 52, Homer 49

Winnebago 11 9 17 15 — 52

Homer 15 11 10 13 — 49

WINNEBAGO — Snyder 26, Cleveland 10, Deal 5, Valentino 4, Kearnes 3, Harlan 2, Means 2.

HOMER — Johnson 19, Rasmussen 12, Elsea 10, Hightree 3, Hrasma 3, Nelsen 2.

Pierce 57, Pender 31

Pierce 13 20 17 7 — 57

Pender 7 9 9 6 — 31

PIERCE — K. Moeller 15, M. Moeller 11, Wragge 10, Simmons 8, Meier 6 Sindelar 3, Lubisher 2, Theisen 2.

PENDER — Wegner 7, Fry 6, Kneifl 4, Ostrand 3, Prokop 3, Lehmkuhl 2, Felber 2, Miller 2, Anderson 2.

Auburn 43, Wayne 25

Wayne 10 7 6 2 — 25

Auburn 4 12 14 13 — 43

WAYNE — Klausen 10, Kruse 8, Longe 5, McManigal 1, Haase 1.

AUBURN — Swanson 16, Binder 7, Baltsensperger 7, Grant 5, Franke 2, Billings 2, Kirkpatrick 2, Maddox 2.