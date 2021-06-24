Pair of victories moves Wayne Juniors over .500

The Wayne Junior American Legion baseball club has now won three games in a row, improving its record to 6-5 in the process.

On Monday evening at Hank Overin Field, the Blue Devils hosted Ponca and sent the visitors home with a goose egg on the scoreboard, as Wayne secured an 8-0 shutout. The one-sided outcome was spurred by a tremendous pitching performance from Wyatt Heikes, who surrendered zero runs on zero hits over five innings. He struck out four batters and walked just one in the no-no. Wayne was also sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. The Blue Devil Juniors put up four runs in the fifth inning to secure the win. Zack McManigal, Ryan Karsky and Heikes all drove in runs during the frame. James Dorcey went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Wayne in hits.

Last Thursday at Wisner, the Devils took a two-run lead in the top of the fifth inning and held off a rally from the home team in the bottom of the sixth to return to Wayne America with a 4-3 victory. Aiden Liston, Jase Dean, McManigal, Heikes and Dorcey each recorded a hit to lead Wayne in the batter’s box. Liston started the game on the mound for the Junior Devils. The hurler allowed one hit and two runs over three innings, striking out one before Heikes came in for an inning of relief. Heikes recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Wayne.