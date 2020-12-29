No fans for first two weekends of WSC basketball

Wayne State College announced its attendance plans for the first two weekends of men’s and women’s basketball season that will start this weekend.For the first two weekends of home basketball in Rice Auditorium (Jan. 2-3 and Jan. 8-9), Wayne State College athletics will allow just immediate family members into Rice Auditorium as the school and the Nebraska State College system continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no ticket sales for the first two weekends and no visiting fans will be permitted.

The amended 2021 basketball schedule features single-gender site games instead of the normal doubleheaders. The Wayne State men host Northern State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and again on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., while the women will travel to Northern State on the same days with game times at 4 p.m. each day in Aberdeen, S.D.

Face coverings will be required by staff and all spectators entering Rice Auditorium. Once in Rice Auditorium, a mask must be worn at all times except for when you are eating or drinking. Limited concessions will be available in Rice Auditorium.

Seating will only be available in the balcony of Rice Auditorium and fans will be asked to sit in family groups and social distance from others and hand sanitizing stations will be available for spectator use. Limited accessible seating will be available on the floor in Rice Auditorium to accommodate any individuals with a disability.

Fans can watch all Wildcat basketball games online and free of charge through the NSIC Network. You can log onto www.nsicnetwork.com/wscwildcats or watch the games by downloading the OTP app by searching “NSIC” or “NSIC Network” that is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.