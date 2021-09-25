Home / Sports / McGonigal earns NSIC award

McGonigal earns NSIC award

Fri, 09/24/2021 - 3:33pm mikecarnes

Will McGonigal of Wayne State College was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week following his performance in last Friday’s Morningside Invitational. 

The junior crossed the finish line on the 8,000-meter course first out of a field of 70 runners with a time of 25:19, just under 20 seconds ahead of second place Camden Sesna of Concordia. It was a career-best finish for McGonigal, who helped the Wildcats to a second-place team finish in the meet run at Adams Nature Preserve in McCook Lake, S.D.

