Limited tickets available for this weekend's WSC basketball dates

Wayne State College athletics has announced updated and new fan/ticket information for this weekend’s home men’s basketball games between Minnesota State University and Wayne State College Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Rice Auditorium.

A limited number of single-game tickets will be made available to the public starting Thursday at 10 a.m. All ticket purchases must be made in advance of the game through the Wayne State online ticket site at waynestatetickets.universitytickeyts.com. Fans must purchase a ticket through the online site as no on-site ticket sales will be available at Rice Auditorium. All ticket prices are $10 per game with no differential rates for youth, adults or seniors.

Wildcat corporate sponsors should check their emails for their season ticket information or contact Megan Finn, assistant athletic director for athletic development (mefinn1@wsc.edu). Once the event has reached capacity pertaining to occupancy limitations and is sold out an announcement will be made through Wayne State’s social media sites. A limited number of tickets will also be made available to WSC students.

Fans are still required to enter Rice Auditorium wearing a mask/face covering and should continue to wear a mask except when eating or drinking. All spectator seating will be restricted to the upper balcony of Rice Auditorium and there will be no access to the court level. Other spectator policies such as sitting in family groups and social distancing are still in place for all home basketball games in Rice Auditorium. Fans are also asked to exit the facility immediately following the game through the south or west doors of Rice Auditorium.

Fans that are not able to attend can watch all Wildcat basketball games online and free of charge through the NSIC Network. You can log onto www.nsicnetwork.com/wscwildcats or watch the games by downloading the OTP app by searching "NSIC" or "NSIC Network" that is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.