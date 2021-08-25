LCC first, Wayne second in golf triangular

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge defeated Wayne and Hartington Cedar Catholic in a goal triangular Tuesday at Cedar View Country Club in Laurel.

The Lady Bears shot a 191 to win the three-team event, with Wayne taking second at 240 and Hartington CC third at 245.

LCC’s Sarah Karnes was medalist on the day with a 40, followed by Sidney Groene and Hope Swanson with rounds of 50 and Delaney Hall with a 51. Maddy Graham shot a 55.

For Wayne, Riley Haschke shot 52 to lead the Blue Devils. Joslyn Johnson had a 59, Lindsay Niemann had a 62, Trinity Surber shot 67 and Jamie Janke shot 69.

Both teams will be at the Wayne Invitational on Friday at Wayne Country Club.