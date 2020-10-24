Home / Sports / LCC, Allen win in opening round of 8-man playoffs

LCC, Allen win in opening round of 8-man playoffs

Fri, 10/23/2020 - 11:30am mikecarnes

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Allen won in the opening round of the eight-man playoffs Thursday, while Winside saw their season come to an end.

LCC got a big win on the road, pulling away with a 76-36 win over Thayer Central in Hebron in Class D-1.

In Class D-2, Allen earned a 46-20 win over Johnson-Brock, while Winside dropped a 46-20 decision at Wynot.

LCC will host Stanton in a second-round matchup next week, while Allen will host Humphrey St. Francis. Game times will be announced later.

