Joynt earns NSIC Player of the Week honors

Nicholas Joynt of Wayne State was named the NSIC Football Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s 38-16 victory at Southwest Minnesota State.

A 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior linebacker, Joynt recorded 12 total tackles and had one interception for 34 return yards in leading the Wildcat defense that held SMSU to just 81 first half yards and 257 for the game. Joynt was credited with three solo and nine assisted stops in the win.

For the season, Joynt has 49 total tackles and ranks fourth in the NSIC in tackles per game (8.2) despite missing two contests due to injury. He is second on the Wildcat defense in total tackles.

It’s the second time in his Wildcat career that Joynt has earned NSIC Defensive Player of the Week accolades. He was also honored on Oct. 17, 2019.

Wayne State, 6-2 and 3-1 in the NSIC South Division, visits Upper Iowa Saturday for a 12 p.m. contest.