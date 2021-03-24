Janssen earns first-team All-NABC regional honors

Wayne State forward Jordan Janssen was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2021 Coaches’ Division II All-Central Region First Team.

Janssen, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding this season, producing 16.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest. He was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Year and was selected All-NSIC First Team South Division for a second straight season after helping the Wildcats win the NSIC South Division title while advancing to the NCAA Division II National Tournament for the first time in 21 years.

Janssen scored double figures in 17 of 18 games and had 10 double-doubles, which is tied for fourth in NCAA Division II this season. Janssen was named NSIC South Division Player of the Week three times this season for the Wildcats and also tied for sixth in the NSIC in blocked shots per game (1.4), sixth in field goal percentage (.523) and tied for 11th in assists per game (3.3).

Over the last 2 1/2 seasons, Janssen has scored double figures in 55 of his last 57 games including 17 straight. He accounted for a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds against Minnesota State and had 23 points with a season-best 16 rebounds against Upper Iowa.