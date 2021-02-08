Home / Sports / Janke is state runner-up in girls singles bowling

Janke is state runner-up in girls singles bowling

Mon, 02/08/2021 - 1:58pm mikecarnes

Jamie Janke is with coach Josh Johnson after finishing as state runner-up in girls singles at the NSAA Bowling Championships in Lincoln. (Photo by Tonya Janke)

Wayne High bowler Jamie Janke claimed runner-up honors in the first NSAA Bowling Championships girls singles, losing in a two-game playoff to Madison Henderson of Columbus, 342-310.

Janke was seeded second in the eight-girl bracket after four games of singles bowling Monday morning at Sun Valley Lanes. She easily won her first-round match 402-249 over Taya Berry of Lexington, then posted a 427-401 win over Claire Busch of Papillion-LaVista South to reach the final round.

The first game of the finals was close, with Henderson taking a 143-142 lead into the second game. Janke was down by as many as 20 pins in the second game before mounting a comeback to take the lead going into the eighth frame of the second game, but Henderson was able to battle back and close out the win.

