HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — Area scores
Fri, 10/15/2021 - 11:19pm mikecarnes
Friday’s area results:
Wayne 49, O’Neill 14
Allen 50, Emerson-Hubbard 14
Lutheran High NE 46, LCC 14
Wynot 34, Winside 32
Wakefield 62, Hartington-Newcastle 52
