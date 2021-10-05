Home / Sports / Haschke, LCC girls punch tickets to state golf

Mon, 10/04/2021 - 8:19pm mikecarnes

NORFOLK -- Wayne High golfer Riley Haschke earned a trip to the state golf tournament and the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge girls claimed runner-up honors in the C-3 district golf tournament Monday at Fair Play Golf Club.

Haschke came back from a tough front nine and carded a 44 on the back nine to finish seventh overall with a 98 to earn one of the 10 individual state qualifying spots in the state tournament. The round was a season-low for the Wayne High sophomore.

The Lady Bears shot a 410 to edge out O'Neill by two shots for the district runner-up plaque. West Point-Beemer won the district with a 397.

Sarah Karnes led the Lady Bears with a 90 to finish as runner-up in the race for individual honors. Delaney Hall placed sixth with a 98, with Hope Swanson adding a 107 and Maddy Graham carding a 115.

The Class C state tournament will be held Oct. 12-13 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

