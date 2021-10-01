Home / Sports / Haschke earns fifth in conference

Haschke earns fifth in conference

Fri, 10/01/2021 - 1:03am mikecarnes

Wayne sent three golfers to the Mid State Conference tournament Thursday in Croton, and Riley Haschke came away with a fifth-place finish, shooting a 101.

"I am extremely happy with the growth of these young golfers this season,” coach Josh Johnson said. “They have all had some bumps in the road and some tough days and rounds, but they keep battling and have great attitudes. Riley has grown so much I was glad to see her earn a Conference medal."

Also competing at the conference meet for Wayne were Lindsay Niemann, shooting a 123, and Joslyn Johnson, who carded a 130.

The Blue Devils compete in district action Monday at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk.

Mid State Conference
Team Standings
O’Neill 407, Battle Creek 432, Boone Central/Newman Grove 441, Pierce 441, Hartington CC 457, Crofton 517. Wayne and Norfolk Catholic did not field a full team.
Top 10 Results
1. Madi Hampton, O’Neill, 92; 2. Taylor Beierman, BC/NG, 95; 3. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill, 95; 4. Keli Shermer, Pierce, 101; 5. Riley Haschke, Wayne, 101; 6. Molly Heimes, BC, 102; 7. Joslyn Hrabanek, BC, 106; 8. Jenna Wiebelhaus, HCC, 106; 9. Emmah Benson, BC/NG, 109; 10. Cece Mlarik, O’Neill, 110.
Area Results
WAYNE — Riley Haschke, 101, Lindsay Niemann 123, Joslyn Johnson 130.

