Haschke cards 104, LCC 10th at state golf

Mon, 10/11/2021 - 5:51pm mikecarnes

COLUMBUS — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge girls golf team sits in 10th place after the first day of the Class C State Girls Golf Championship at the Elks Club in Columbus.

In Monday’s opening round, the Lady Bears teamed up for a 421, led by Sarah Carnes, who is tied for 20th after the first day with her round of 96.

Rounding out LCC’s first-day effort were Delaney Hall with a 104, Hope Swanson with 109 and Sidney Groene with 112. Maddy Graham’s 113 did not count in the team score.

Wayne High junior Riley Haschke got hot at the end of the front nine, nearly holing out for birdie on the ninth hole to finish the first nine with a 50. She shot 54 on the back side to end the day with a 104, putting her in a tie for 39th in the 93-girl field.

Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus shot a 6-over-par round of 78 to take the first-day lead. Lynzi Becker of Cozad is one shot back at 79, with Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove (81), Angela Messere of Grand Island Central Catholic (83) and Peyton Wise of Kimball (84) rounding out the top five.

Columbus Scotus (369) leads defending champion Broken Bow (374) by five shots after the first day. Lincoln Lutheran sits in third place with a 386, followed by Mitchell (405). Valentine and West Point-Beemer are tied for fifth at 408.

Action continues Tuesday at the Columbus Elks Club.

