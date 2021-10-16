Haliburton free kick lifts Wildcats

Payton Haliburton scored on a free kick late in the second half to lift Wayne State to a 2-1 win over University of Mary in NSIC women’s soccer action Friday at the WSC Pitch.

The visiting Marauders broke the ice midway through the first half of a Noelle Vigneri goal, but the Wildcats answered two minutes later after a corner kick by the Wildcats ricocheted off a Mary defender for an own goal to tie it at 1-1.

Haliburton got the game-winner from about 35 yards out on a free kick in the 76th minute, as the ball floated over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the back of the net for what proved to be the deciding goal.

Goalkeeper Katherine Hageman made four saves in the match to get the win for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in conference play.

The Wildcats host Minot State on Sunday at 12 p.m.