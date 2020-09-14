Girls third, boys seventh at NC Invite

The Wayne High girls cross country team had two medalists and the boys earned one at Friday’s Norfolk Catholic Invite, held at Skyview Park.

In girls action Laura Hasemann finished seventh and Frantzdie Barner was 14th to help the Blue Devil girls to a third-place team finish. Also running were Andi Belt (25th), Erin Avery (41st), Raegan Maas (42nd) and Maria Vergara (64th).

In boys action, Jesus Zavala was the lone medalist, placing 13th as the Wayne boys came home in seventh place. Also running for the Wayne varsity were Christopher Woerdemann (36th), Calvin Starzl (39th), Treyton Blecke (55th), Ethan McCraney (61st) and Mason Ley (65th).

In junior high action, the girls finished first and the boys were fourth as a team.

Top ten finishers for the girls included Kyla Krusemark (2nd), Jala Krusemark (4th), Reagan McGuire (5th), Haley Kramer (7th), Amelia Legler (9th) and Olivia Hanson (10th). For the boys, Gavin Redden won the race and Drew Miller finished sixth.

Wayne High hosts its own invitational on Monday at the Wayne Country Club, starting at 4:30 p.m.