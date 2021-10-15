Home / Sports / Girls earn district runner-up, Zavala qualifes for state cross country meet

Girls earn district runner-up, Zavala qualifes for state cross country meet

Thu, 10/14/2021 - 11:10pm mikecarnes

The Wayne girls cross country team earned a trip to the state tournament after a runner-up finish in C-3 district action Thursday at Pierce Country Club.

The Wayne girls had three runners place in the top 12, led by Kyla Krusemark’s fifth-place finish. Jala Krusemark was ninth and Laura Hasemann finished 11th, with Olivia Hanson coming home in 16th place to round out the varsity scoring. Norah Armstrong was 24th and Frantzdie Barner placed 36th.

As a team, the Wayne girls finished with 41 points, placing eight points behind district champion Pierce. Bloomfield/Wausa, with 54 points, was the third girls team to qualify for state.

In the boys race, sophomore Jesus Zavala earned his second trip to state by finishing third in a time of 17:02.20. After finishing 16th at state last year, Zavala will have a chance to reach the medal stand at next week’s state meet in Kearney.

Mason Ley finished 21st, followed by Ethan Wibben in 26th, Alex Frank in 27th, Ethan McCraney in 33rd, and Easton Blecke in 47th.

The Wayne boys finished sixth out of 12 teams, but were just eight points shy of qualifying as a team. Battle Creek won the district title with 59 points, followed by Pierce with 61 and Hartington-Newcastle with 69 as state-qualifying teams. O’Neill was fourth with 73 points, followed by B-R/L-D with 74 and Wayne with 77.

Zavala and the Blue Devil girls will compete in the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships next Friday, Oct. 22, in Kearney.

C-3 District at Pierce CC
Girls Team Standings (Top 3 to state)
Pierce 33, Wayne 41, Bloomfield/Wausa 54, Hartington-Newcastle 65, North Bend Central 73, Battle Creek 101, Logan View 102, O’Neill 135, West Point-Beemer 157, Columbus Lakeview 209.
Area Results
WAYNE — 5. Kyla Krusemark, 20:33.32; 9. Jala Krusemark, 20:49.99; 11. Laura Hasemann, 20:59.70; 16. Olivia Hanson, 22:17.84; 24. Norah Armstrong, 22:38.87; 36. Frantzdie Barner, 23:46.89
Boys Team Standings (Top 3 to state)
Battle Creek 59, Pierce 61, Hartington-Newcastle 69, O’Neill 73, B-R/L-D 74, Wayne 77, Logan View 102, Bloomfield/Wausa 129, Winnebago 144, North Bend Central 152, West Point-Beemer 171, Columbus Lakeview 174.
Area Results
WAYNE — 3. Jesus Zavala, 17:02.20; 21. Mason Ley, 18:42.12; 26. Ethan Wibben, 18:57.50; 27. Alex Frank, 18:58.09; 33. Ethan McCraney, 19:24.00; 47. Easton Blecke, 20:24.65.

