Four Wildcats collect NABC honors court accolades

Four Wayne State College men’s basketball players were honored Tuesday afternoon by the National Association of Basketball Coaches with the 2020-21 NABC Honors Court, awarded to players that highlights the talent and gifts that players possess on the court and in the classroom.

To be eligible for the NABC Honors Court, student athletes must be a junior or senior and have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher.

Ben Dentlinger, a senior from New London, Iowa, recorded a 3.59 grade point average majoring in biology and is a repeat selection to the NABC Honors Court. The 6’ 7” forward averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while ranking fourth in the NSIC in blocked shots per game at 1.9.

Jordan Janssen, a 6’ 7” junior forward from Lincoln (East HS), had a 3.48 grade point average majoring in economics and finance. On the court, he was voted NSIC South Division Player of the Year and NABC All-Central Region First Team after leading the Wildcats in most offensive categories averaging 16.0 points and 9.8 rebounds a contest.

Henry Penner, a 6’ 6” junior forward from Aurora, posted a 3.65 grade point average majoring in business administration. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.

Nate Thayer, a 6’ 3” guard from Springfield (Platteview HS), maintained a 3.43 grade point average majoring in accounting and finance and accounted for 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this season.

Wayne State finished this season with an 11-7 overall record and 10-4 mark in the NSIC South Division. The Wildcats won the NSIC South Division title for a second time in three seasons and advanced to the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament before falling to MSU Moorhead 84-72.