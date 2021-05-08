Four-run fourth sends Wayne baseball to district final

HASTINGS -- A four-run fourth inning was all the Wayne High baseball team needed to post a 4-2 win over Plattsmouth Friday in the B-1 district semifinals at Duncan Field.

After a scoreless first two innings, Wayne put four on the board with the help of an RBI single by Brooks Kneifl, a two-run single by Jaxon Mrsny and an RBI groundout by Max Miller.

Plattsmouth scored a run in the bottom of the third and added another in the sixth, but could get no closer as Kneifl pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out five with no walks in the win.

Kneifl had two of Wayne's five hits, including a double. Also coming up with base hits were Jacob Kneifl, Reid Korth, Mrsny, Miller and Kaleb Moormeier.

Wayne will face Hastings in Saturday's district final at 12 p.m.