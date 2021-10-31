Five Blue Devils on Mid State all-conference softball team

Four Wayne High girls were tabbed on the all-conference squad for the Mid State Conference softball team while a fifth earned honorable-mention honors.

All-conference honorees were Kendall Dorey, Hope O’Reilly, Brooklyn Kruse and Taytum Sweetland. Earning honorable mention honors was Tatem Ellis.

The all-conference and honorable mention lists are as follows:

All Conference

Wayne: Kendall Dorey, Hope O’Reilly, Brooklyn Kruse, Taytum Sweetland

GACC: Kayla Fischer, Liv Hunke, Aubrey Kreikemeier, Kate Gnade.

BC/NG: Ashtyn Hedlund, Madisyn Cunningham.

O’Neill: Emma Smith, Marianna Montes, Zellie Sorensen.

Pierce: Mackenzie Parsons.

Honorable Mention

Wayne: Tatem Ellis.

O’Neill: Alyssa Fehringer

Pierce: Alexis Sporleder, Isabelle Skrdla.

GACC: Tori Buss.